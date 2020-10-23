Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) Director Buys C$15,150.00 in Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,624,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$871,104.80.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

