AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 53.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

AFL opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.