Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Afya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.90 to $30.20 in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Afya from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. Afya has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Afya had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 26.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 66.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,244,000 after purchasing an additional 743,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Afya by 747.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 675,551 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,358,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,854,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,916,000 after buying an additional 528,490 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Afya by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,293,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after buying an additional 261,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

