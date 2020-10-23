Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

ARGKF stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Aggreko has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

