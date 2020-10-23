Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NAVB) Critical Survey

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akers Biosciences -489.84% -107.05% -85.61% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akers Biosciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akers Biosciences and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 12.20 -$3.89 million N/A N/A Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 101.28 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.34

Akers Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Summary

Akers Biosciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

