Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Dundee Securities

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price increased by Dundee Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33. Alacer Gold has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.01.

Alacer Gold (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alacer Gold had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter.

About Alacer Gold

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

