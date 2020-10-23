Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Position Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 25.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Align Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Align Technology by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

ALGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.07.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $450.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $459.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 81.50%. The business had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total value of $2,072,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total transaction of $3,080,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.