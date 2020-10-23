Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

ABTX stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $561.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,583.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $169,550.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,128.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock valued at $528,945 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

