Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 342.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.61 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.21 and its 200 day moving average is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

