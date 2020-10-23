Allen Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after buying an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after buying an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,686.58.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

