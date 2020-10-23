Allen Capital Group LLC Buys 10,774 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 190.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,764,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares in the company, valued at $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.