Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $867,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

