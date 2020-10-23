Allen Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $141.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $352.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,009,517 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

