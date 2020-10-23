Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,606.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,510.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,446.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,092.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

