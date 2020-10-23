Allen Capital Group LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,761 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,538,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.55 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $406.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

