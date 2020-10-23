Allen Capital Group LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $381.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

