Allen Capital Group LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Visa by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $464,786,000 after purchasing an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

V stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.84. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $384.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

