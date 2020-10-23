Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $230.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.74, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

