Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.6% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Paypal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, 140166 lifted their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.27.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $215.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.