Allen Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 203,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 133.0% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $278.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

