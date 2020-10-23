Allen Capital Group LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter worth $577,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 425,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.6% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

