Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,994,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 32,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $281.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its 200-day moving average is $254.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

