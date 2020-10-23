Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,344,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,393,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $464,786,000 after buying an additional 665,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,367,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.62.

Shares of V stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $217.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

