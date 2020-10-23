Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 19,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,615.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,516.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,450.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.