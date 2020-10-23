Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after purchasing an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,624.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,516.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,450.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,098.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

