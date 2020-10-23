Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Cleveland Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,616.98 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,092.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,510.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

