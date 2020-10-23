Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alphatec from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphatec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 178.49% and a negative net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $29.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,659 shares of company stock worth $1,470,045. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,418,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphatec by 86.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,196,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 553,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphatec by 825.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,378 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 481,973 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alphatec by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 390,978 shares during the period. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

