AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $13.32 on Monday. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

