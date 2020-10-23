AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.08.

OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. AltaGas has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

