AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $22.50 at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATGFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.08.

OTCMKTS:ATGFF opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. AltaGas has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $17.36.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

