Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.96.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. Altagas has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

