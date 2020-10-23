Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Altagas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.96.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.14.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

