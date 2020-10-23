Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. CSFB set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.96.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. Altagas has a 12 month low of C$8.71 and a 12 month high of C$22.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

