Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$22.50

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.96.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Altagas has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$989.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

