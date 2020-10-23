Altagas (TSE:ALA) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.00.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB raised shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altagas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.96.

Get Altagas alerts:

TSE:ALA opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. Altagas has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Altagas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altagas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.