Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Amarillo Gold Corp (CVE:AGC)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 64,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 381,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $51.68 million and a PE ratio of -18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC)

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's principal property is the Mara Rosa Gold project that comprises approximately 60,000 hectares of exploration permits and 2,600 hectares of mining permits located near the village of Mara Rosa in the state of Goias.

