AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Insider Acquires A$100,203.28 in Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) insider Rupert Myer bought 102,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$100,203.28 ($71,573.77).

Rupert Myer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Rupert Myer acquired 389,536 shares of AMCIL stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.94 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$365,774.30 ($261,267.36).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.86.

AMCIL Company Profile

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. It invests in companies from media, technology, communications, and entertainment sectors.

