Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays cut shares of Ameren from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.45.

AEE opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 126.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 6,711.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 254,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,127 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

