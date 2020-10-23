American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.12.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

