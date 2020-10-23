American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AREC. Maxim Group cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of AREC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -1.25.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.