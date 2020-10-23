AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend payment by 90.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ASRV opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

