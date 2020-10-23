Amgen Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.60 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%.

Amgen has increased its dividend by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.98 on Friday. Amgen has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.88.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.