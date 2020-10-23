Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.75.

Shares of APH stock opened at $118.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.35. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amphenol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

