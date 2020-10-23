Analysts Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Check-Cap reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of -0.50.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

