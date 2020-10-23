Analysts Anticipate GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.94 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,196,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after purchasing an additional 253,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 2,187.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after buying an additional 2,358,915 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the second quarter worth about $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 38.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 336,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $981.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

