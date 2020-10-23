Analysts Anticipate Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.25. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.21 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPNS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sapiens International from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sapiens International by 313.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 188.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

