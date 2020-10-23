Analysts Anticipate TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TRI Pointe Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. TRI Pointe Group reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TRI Pointe Group will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TRI Pointe Group.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPH. 140166 raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $212,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 96,544 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 217,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter.

TPH opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.60. TRI Pointe Group has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

