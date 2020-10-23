Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $5.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.75 and the highest is $6.15. RH reported earnings of $2.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.21 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.04 to $21.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.88 million. RH had a return on equity of 1,201.65% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on RH from $446.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,348,000.

NYSE RH opened at $378.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $366.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.11. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.48.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.