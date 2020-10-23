Analysts Issue Forecasts for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $153.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 44.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the first quarter worth $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.