Analysts Set Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) PT at $3.00

Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.96. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $101.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 315.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Newpark Resources by 24.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.